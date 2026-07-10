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Stream Lee Brice's New Song 'Dogs Are Barking'

07-10-2026
Stream Lee Brice's New Song 'Dogs Are Barking'

(TPR) Chart-topping Country star, Lee Brice, uncovers small town indiscretions in his latest track, "Dogs Are Barking," out now (via Curb Records). After man's best friend tips him off to the secrets that lurk behind the windows of a familiar Cadillac, a sinister country murder ballad unfolds. Black-and-white evidence takes the ACM Award winner into the woods and over the border in a revenge plot not even the county sheriff can trace. "Dogs Are Barking" will appear on Brice's 32-track deluxe album, Sunriser (All-Nighter), out on October 2nd.

"I grew up listening to all those great story songs in the '90s. They had a huge impact on me as a writer, and honestly, they're still some of my favorite kinds of country songs. The second I heard this one, I knew I was gonna record it. It just felt like the kind of songs that made me fall in love with country music in the first place."
-Lee Brice

Multi-Platinum and award-winning, Brice, recently received several new RIAA certifications including Lee Brice (album) - Platinum, "She Ain't Right" - Gold, "Love Like Crazy" - 3x Platinum, "One of Them Girls" - 6x Platinum, and "Rumor" - 7x Platinum.

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