Tucker Wetmore Asks 'Who Told You That' With New Single

(MCA) Award-winning country hitmaker Tucker Wetmore releases new track "Who Told You That," available now via Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records.

"Who Told You That" rides a groovy, breezy country rhythm as Wetmore disproves any concerns that may have preceded his reputation. Drawing a line in the sand between reputation and reality, he makes his case for why she should believe him instead. Light on its feet but sincere at the core, the track turns hearsay into a flirtatious promise that there is more to him than the talk around town.

Written by Jordan Schmidt, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps and Michael Tyler, "Who Told You That" keeps Wetmore's latest run of new music moving with a playful edge. It follows the laid-back "Sunburn," released in March, which The New York Times' Popcast named their Song of the Week, going on to tap it as his "second excellent single in a row."

Earlier this summer, Wetmore made his Nissan Stadium debut at CMA Fest and was named Billboard's Country Rising Star at their 2026 Country Power Players. He also notched his third back-to-back No. 1 with "Brunette" and won New Male Artist of the Year at the 61st ACM Awards, where he delivered an electric performance of "Brunette." Written by Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller and Blake Pendergrass, "Brunette" has already amassed more than 330 million global streams.

Following the completion of the sold-out first leg of The Brunette World Tour presented by NUTRL Vodka Seltzer in London this spring, Wetmore joined HARDY's Country! Country! Country! Tour as he picks back up the second leg of his headline tour this month. Come September, he'll join Brooks & Dunn for select dates, with a special stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 12.

Wetmore has quickly established himself as one of country music's most impactful new voices. Building on a breakout 2025, Wetmore's debut album What Not To became the biggest country album from a new artist last year. The album debuted at No. 15 on Billboard's all-genre 200 Albums chart and helped propel Wetmore to more than 2.4 billion global career streams.

The Brunette World Tour Upcoming Dates:

July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !+

Aug. 14, 2026 in La Vista, Neb. at The Astro Amphitheatre %+

Aug. 20, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at Gallagher Square at Petco Park @

Aug. 21, 2026 in Saratoga, Calif. at The Mountain Winery @

Aug. 22, 2026 in Paso Robles, Calif. at Vina Robles Amphitheatre @

Aug. 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at Greek Theatre @

Sept. 15, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Homer Hamilton Amphitheater

Sept. 18, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at The Salt Shed @

Sept. 19, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at Masonic Temple @

Sept. 20, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE @

Oct. 2, 2026 in Wichita, Kan. at WAVE $+

Oct. 3, 2026 in Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall $+

Oct. 23, 2026 in Mesa, Ariz. at Mesa Amphitheatre +=

Oct. 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev. at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas +=

Oct. 27, 2026 in Morrison, Colo. at Red Rocks Amphitheatre +=

! with special guest Maddox Batson

@ with special guest William Beckmann

$ with special guest George Birge

% with special guest Braxton Keith

+ with special guest Jacob Hackworth

= with surprise guest

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