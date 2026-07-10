Watch Kameron Marlowe's 'Makin' Me A Liar' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Kameron Marlowe today unveils an electric new track, "Makin' Me A Liar." Marlowe also released a music video to accompany the release of "Makin' Me A Liar".

Directed by Riley "HULLI" Hulligan, the video rapidly flashes through hazy, vintage dive bar-inspired shots of Marlowe sitting on a barstool and performing with his band.

With production from Austin Goodloe painting a picture of a smoky bar room dance floor, Marlowe's soulful, powerful vocals take centerstage with this track, offering a glimpse of the rising star's next musical chapter.

Written by Marlowe, Goodloe, Erik Dylan, and Jack Rauton, the track tells the story of a narrator determined to stay on the straight and narrow, but the moment a certain woman walks in, every promise he made to himself starts to unravel.

"'Makin' Me a Liar' is just a fun one that gets stuck in your head," Marlowe shared. "I think everybody's been there. You swear you're only having one drink, you're done chasing somebody, and you've finally got it all figured out. Then one person comes along and changes everything. That's really what this song is about. It's got everything from soul to classic steel guitar, so there's something in it for everybody."

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