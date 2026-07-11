Hear Waylon Wyatt's New Single 'Box of Bones'

(Darkroom Records) Waylon Wyatt releases "Box of Bones," out via Music Soup/Darkroom Records. The track serves as the final release ahead of his highly anticipated debut album, Dustpiles.

Written alongside acclaimed songwriters and producers Joe Becker (Sam Barber) and Steph Jones (Kacey Musgraves, Stella Lefty, Carter Faith), the track explores the fragile nature of idealized love, tracing its evolution into fear of loss and emotional emptiness.

"Box of Bones" pairs soft acoustic guitar and gentle drums with raw, emotionally charged songwriting. Lyrics like "being yours, my final endeavor" capture the beauty of complete devotion and the quiet fear of losing it. Tender and intimate, "Box of Bones" is a heartfelt addition to Waylon's catalog-a song for anyone who's ever loved without reservation.

Waylon says of the track: "I wrote Box of Bones with Joe Becker and Steph Jones while I was in Nashville. Joe Becker is an amazing producer and writer and Steph Jones is an amazing writer as well. Was an honor to work with them and get this one out."

Dustpiles is a deeply personal collection of songs exploring love and loss, revealing Waylon at his most introspective and vulnerable. Widely recognized for his acclaimed songwriting, the project also marks a creative turning point for the artist. For the first time, Waylon steps outside his comfort zone to collaborate with a diverse group of songwriters and producers, including Joe Becker (Sam Barber), Tofer Brown (Tim McGraw, Old Dominion), and Anderson East (Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Ty Myers) to name a few.

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