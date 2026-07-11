Stream Alabama And Dan Seals Duet 'Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)'

(117) Award-winning country music band Alabama releases their newest duet with the late Dan Seals, "Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)," available now.

"A tribute to the music and memories that never leave us," said ALABAMA, sharing news of the release with fans last month. Written by Allen Shamblin and Dan Seals, the track was originally released on Seals' 1998 album In A Quiet Room Vol. II.

ALABAMA, composed of cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, remains one of the most successful acts in country music history. With a career spanning five decades, they've become trailblazers of the country-rock genre, selling over 80 million records worldwide.

This marks the band's first music release since their 2023 single with Gaither and The Oak Ridge Boys, "Jesus and John Wayne." Additionally, the two-time GRAMMY Award winners are currently embarking on their One Last Ride North American tour, which is scheduled to conclude this fall in St. Augustine, Florida.

"I loved the pure heartfelt delivery in (Dan's) voice. I felt honored to be asked to be on the song! The Seals recording is great," says Randy Owen.

I grew up in a house where the doors were always open

Where a stranger is just someone I did not know

With Dreams of far off places and old guitars

Fell asleep listening to the all-night radio

Now the rooms in this old house are all empty

And sometimes I wonder just how far I've come

I know some things must end, I don't know where I fit in

Still Reelin' from those rock and roll days

The new duet appears on Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, which releases on August 28. Featuring collaborations from Blake Shelton, Jamey Johnson, Luke Bryan, Vince Gill, Suzy Bogguss, and many more, the star-studded album celebrates the life and legacy of Dan Seals.

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