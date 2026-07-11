Thomas Rhett And Niall Horan Recap 'A Night To Remember' Stadium Show

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett launched his THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR Thursday night with an electrifying co-headlining stadium show with Niall Horan at Nashville's GEODIS Park.

The multi-Platinum global superstars and decade-long friends will take the stage together again July 18 for another "blockbuster stadium show" (Holler) at Hersheypark Stadium.

Horan was welcomed with a thunderous cheer, delivering a career-spanning set that paired newly released tracks like "Dinner Party" and "Tastes So Good" with fan-favorite solo hits, including "Meltdown" and "Slow Hands."

As the sun set over Nashville, fans danced and sang along to Thomas Rhett's hit-packed set including "Make Me Wanna," "Marry Me," "Life Changes" and even treated fans to a performance of his unreleased "Sky Fall." Massive pyrotechnics during "T-Shirt" and "Crash and Burn" combined with immersive visuals and dynamic production transformed the show into a full-scale stadium party.

Surprising the crowd, Horan and Thomas Rhett returned for a collaborative set featuring the duo's spin on "Old Tricks," a cover of Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas," Horan's "Heaven" and Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man." "The two golfing buddies bantered, shared stories from their friendship while delivering a joyful rush of romantic sing-alongs, danceable anthems and surprise cover songs...all throughout, a crowd full of couples swayed and danced in time as the singer-songwriters showed their similarities" (The Tennessean), before closing the set with the One Direction fan-favorite "Steal My Girl," ending on "the highest of high notes" for "a night to remember" (American Songwriter).

THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR, promoted by Live Nation, continues this weekend with a stop in Greenville, SC tomorrow (7/11), before visiting more than 20 cities across North America. Bringing the "bombastic, good-time energy" (Esquire) that has become synonymous with Thomas Rhett's live performances, the tour features rotating support from ERNEST, Kashus Culpepper, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Conner Smith, with Emily Ann Roberts opening each night.

THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR Dates:

7/11 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena * ~

7/16 - Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre * ~

7/17 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion * ~

7/18 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium=*~

8/13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~ ^

8/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts * ~

8/20 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center + ~

8/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater + ~

9/10 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center ^ ~

9/11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center ^ ~

9/12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ^ ~

9/17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center # ~

9/18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center # ~

9/19 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center # ~

10/2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center ! ~

10/3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center ! ~

10/9 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ! ~

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ! ~

10/22 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center # ~

10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater # ~

10/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center # ~

= Co-headline date with Niall Horan

! ERNEST

* Kashus Culpepper

# Zach John King

^ Vincent Mason

+ Conner Smith

~ Emily Ann Roberts

^ Non-Live Nation Date

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