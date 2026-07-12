Benjamin Tod Shares Full Band Version Of 'Wyoming'

(IVPR) In the last few days of his sessions at Hollywood's legendary Sunset Sound Studio, recording artist Benjamin Tod decided to revisit an old friend: a song called "Wyoming."

Originally appearing as the penultimate tune on 2022's Songs I Swore I'd Never Sing, "Wyoming" has become a favorite of Tod's fans, but the Lost Dog Street Band frontman and modern day cult-classic performer seized the opportunity to see what his good friend and living-legend producer Shooter Jennings and their A-team session band could do with the originally fingerpicked song-with a wild card special guest, to boot.

"I cut this full band version simply for the fans to enjoy the song in a larger sound format," says Tod. "I know plenty of folks will prefer the solo version forever, but I thoroughly enjoy the power behind this cut."

In the Southern California summer of 2025, Tod and Jennings were grinding away in the studio when they learned that comedian Uncle Lazer happened to be in town. "A little-known fact about Uncle Lazer is that he is a phenomenal harmonica player," says Tod. "So I talked him into coming into the studio." Leading into "Wyoming's" final verse, that lonesome harmonica sneaks in, grounding the tight-toleranced, two-stepping rhythm section, giving way for Tod's lyrical gut punch to take the tune home. "He was nervous, which was funny to see from a guy that tells outrageous, self-deprecating tales on some of the biggest stages in the comedy world on a nightly basis," Tod laughs. "I guess it meant this was important to him, and the entire experience was special, to say the least."

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