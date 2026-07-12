Chayce Beckham Streaming New Single 'Dirt Floor'

(BBR) Chayce Beckham releases his latest track, "Dirt Floor" . Written by Beckham, Brandon Kinney and John Pierce and produced by Bart Butler, the latest song is neon-desert noir where you may even wonder if their love is a mirage as a couple turns the dirt into a dance floor.

"Dirt Floor" is a neo western sounding song, with a dark and moody feel, but it is ultimately a love song dressed in the glow of a midnight moon. "This track depicts how being with the right person can make you feel like you're in the right place no matter where you are - a sentiment that rings so true in my life," says Beckham. "I love that it isn't quite like anything I've written or recorded in the past, and it has a great tone that feels memorable."

Called "the poster child for impactful and meaningful country music," (Entertainment Focus), Beckham is on tour and in the studio making the next wave of music. With the release of this new summer track, Beckham continues his reign as "one of the genre's most exciting rising stars." (Entertainment Focus)

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