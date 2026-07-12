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Drew Baldridge And Anne Wilson Team Up With 'Maker's Mark'

07-12-2026
Drew Baldridge And Anne Wilson Team Up With 'Maker's Mark'

(BBR) Chart-topping Country hitmaker Drew Baldridge joins forces with GMA Dove award-winning Christian artist Anne Wilson on the heartfelt new collaboration, "Maker's Mark," available everywhere now. Blending Baldridge's unmistakable country roots with Wilson's powerhouse vocals and faith-filled perspective, the song delivers an uplifting message about faith, purpose, and the everyday choices that shape who we are.

Penned by Baldridge alongside GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Laura Veltz and acclaimed songwriters Allison Veltz-Cruz and Lalo Guzman, "Maker's Mark" serves as the first release from the FAITH chapter of Baldridge's forthcoming album, FARM FAITH FAMILY. Through soaring harmonies and heartfelt storytelling, the song encourages listeners to lead with compassion, live with intention, and make every moment count. It also marks the first official collaboration between Baldridge and Wilson, whose shared values and authentic artistry make them a natural musical pairing.

"'Maker's Mark' is one of my favorite songs on the record," says Baldridge. "At its core, it's about the legacy a person leaves behind. That means loving others, giving back, and living with purpose and compassion. It's a reminder to live like Jesus and leave a positive impact wherever life takes you, because above all else, being a good person matters most."

The accompanying official music video, also out today, brings the song's message to life through powerful performance-driven visuals filmed in the beautiful foothills of Tennessee, on a property previously home to superstar Alan Jackson. PEOPLE received the exclusive first look at the collaboration.

"Maker's Mark" will appear on Baldridge's highly anticipated new album, FARM FAITH FAMILY, arriving September 18 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The 16-track collection - his major-label debut - is also his most personal project to date, celebrating the values that have shaped both his life and career.

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