Hear Colton Dawson's 'Piece Of Heaven'

(117) Warner Records Nashville artist Colton Dawson continues to raise the bar on the country music traditionalist scene with the release of his newest song "Piece Of Heaven" .

"Piece Of Heaven" holds a special place in Colton's story. Written when he was just 16 years old, it was the second song he had ever written, becoming a defining moment that sparked his passion for songwriting and helped pave the way for the career he's building today. Even at such a young age, Colton's ability to craft honest, emotionally resonant lyrics showcased a songwriting maturity well beyond his years.

On this track, he continues to showcase his versatility in the genre, delivering a heart-aching story about a love that once felt perfect but has since fallen apart. Colton sings about longing for things to return to the way they were, while reflecting on a version of the relationship that keeps slipping further out of reach.

Rooted in the traditional sounds of '90s country, the track highlights the rich vocal maturity and emotional depth that have quickly set Colton apart from his contemporaries.

Now, you're up and gone

I'm here alone with a place to myself

All this time to think

'Bout all the things that I couldn't help

Girl, I'm telling you

If you can't already tell

Our little piece of heaven has done gone to hell

"I wrote 'Piece Of Heaven' when I was 16 on a houseboat in Canada on a fishing trip. It was before I really knew anything about songwriting, and I just put some words to a melody. This was only the second song I had ever written, but shortly after this I fell in love with the process of songwriting. The song is about a good thing going bad and wishing things were the way they used to be. I hope people can relate to this song, but I hope they don't find themselves in that position. I've been waiting to record this song and put it out for years, and I'm glad it's finally here," said Colton Dawson.

Dawson's previous release, "It's Gonna Rain," has earned praise from country legends, fans, and critics, establishing him as one of country music's most promising young traditionalists:

"Great voice! Love the song, Colton! We'll be seeing a lot of you!!" - Randy Travis

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