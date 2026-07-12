Hear David Nail and Lori McKenna's New Collaboration 'Riverbank'

(117) David Nail recruited a longtime favorite collaborator, GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Lori McKenna, for his newest release "Riverbank," available now. The track is his fourth from his upcoming album Flowers, set for release on August 21.
"Riverbank" is one of the most personal songs David has released to date. Co-written with McKenna and the song's producer Anderson East, the track reflects on enduring love and his gratitude for his wife, Catherine, capturing the depth of their relationship through honest, emotional storytelling. David has described this as one of the most meaningful songs in his catalog.
"People always ask, 'What's your favorite song?' or something along those lines. I've honestly never had one, or at least beyond a week or two; they all mean so much. I've also never been one to think much about legacy, or what, if anything, people will remember me by. But this song came at a time in my life when a lot had changed, both personally and professionally. I think that when this song was written, and when I first began to sing it live or play it for friends, I'd changed as a man, and my life had changed, and with that, I began to think about what I've done and what I still hope to do. If I'm ever remembered for anything, I hope it's this song!" said David Nail.
"This song is so special to me. Special because I got to write it with David and Anderson - who I love and respect so much - but also because the song was such a big presence in the room that night," said Lori McKenna.
If life was a riverbank
Mine would take the shape of you
Only spelling out your name
Always moving night and day
Even when the years wash it away
My love remains
The song has already received early praise: "Soothing, sensuous and soft, this ballad of enduring love lingers long after the final notes echo away. Nail has always been an exquisite country voice. Co-writer McKenna provides gentle harmony on the poetic choruses." - Robert K. Oermann, Music Row Magazine
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