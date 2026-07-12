Ian Munsick Recruits Ryan Charles For 'Love Is Blind' Video

(EBM) Ian Munsick recruited fellow Wyoming rapper Ryan Charles, along with Rocky Mountain Fever bandmates Peter Wilson (drummer), Tristan Smith (guitar player) and Jonathan Warren (fiddle player), for the official video treatment of his current radio single, "Love Is Blind," out now.

"Love Is Blind" was written by Munsick, Ryan Tyndell and Jeremy Spillman, and is currently top 50 and climbing at Country radio. Munsick and Charles have been longtime friends and collaborators, dating back to Munsick's 2022 release, "Cowboy Killers." In the official music video, directed by Emma Golden and produced by Troy Jackson, Munsick stars as an eye doctor at Palomino Eyes clinic, treating Charles' vision after a relationship gone awry.

"Optometrist was never on my bingo card of professions I thought I'd pose as, but here we are! 'Love Is Blind' has a playfulness to it that I knew we had to capitalize on when making this music video," Munsick remarks. "Luckily, I had the perfect people in mind. My buddy Ryan Charles was the perfect protagonist for a heartbroken, hungover hero and Emma Golden was the natural pick to direct this work of cinema. Go watch the official music video to find out if love really is blind!"

"Love Is Blind" hails from Munsick's fourth studio album, The Mountain Goat, arriving August 21 via WEST TO THE REST RECORDS / Triple Tigers Records. Spanning 15 tracks, The Mountain Goat was produced by Munsick, Jeremy Spillman and Mike Robinson.

Along with co-producing the album, Munsick also played an extensive role in the instrumentation heard on the record. In total, Munsick is credited with playing nine different instruments: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, piano, bouzouki and kazoo, as well as lending background vocals and programming.

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