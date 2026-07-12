Turnpike Troubadours Add Dates To Fall Headline Tour

(Sacks & Co) Turnpike Troubadours add three new stops to their extensive fall headline tour: San Diego's Gallagher Square at Petco Park, Long Beach's F&M Bank Amphitheater and Fort Lauderdale's War Memorial Auditorium. Tickets go on-sale next Friday, July 17 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.turnpiketroubadours.com/tour.

In addition to the new dates, Turnpike Troubadours' upcoming tour schedule includes stops at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Charleston's Firefly Distillery, St. Augustine's St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Raleigh's The Red Hat Amphitheater and Fresno's Save Mart Center among many others.

Adding to another landmark year, the band is nominated for Duo/Group of the Year at the 2026 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and recently released a special rendition of Robert Earl Keen's "Feelin' Good Again," featuring Sierra Hull, along with a powerful music video, which features NFL star Christian McCaffrey and captures the hardships, quiet resilience and small moments of hope that shape their journeys.

July 17-Charlotte, NC-Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18-Beech Mountain, NC-Beech Mountain Resort

July 23-Orange Beach, AL-The Wharf Amphitheater

July 24-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheater

July 25-Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP

July 31-Indianapolis, IN-Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 1-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Theatre

August 14-Lewiston, NY-Artpark Amphitheater

August 15-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 16-Montreal, QC-Lasso

August 22-Lincoln, NE-Memorial Stadium - The Boys From Oklahoma: Nebraska Edition

August 29-Frisco, CO-Union Peak (Free Show)

September 11-Albuquerque, NM-New Mexico State Fair

September 26-Virginia Beach, VA-Farm Aid

October 2-Charleston, SC-Firefly Distillery

October 3-Richmond, VA-Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

October 4-Asbury Park, NJ-Stone Pony Summer Stage

October 9-Atlanta, GA-Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

October 10-Raleigh, NC-The Red Hat Amphitheater

October 15-San Diego, CA-Gallagher Square at Petco Park

October 16-Fresno, CA-Save Mart Center

October 17-Long Beach, CA-F&M Bank Amphitheater

October 23-Fort Lauderdale, FL-War Memorial Auditorium

October 24-St. Augustine, FL-The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 25-Clearwater, FL-The BayCare Sound%

November 14-Phoenix, AZ-The Hondo Rodeo Fest

Related Stories

Cody Johnson and Turnpike Troubadours Lead Two Step Inn Lineup

News > Turnpike Troubadours