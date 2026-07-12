Watch Jaxson Free's 'Walk In This Bar' Video

(The Quinntessential) Jaxson Free delivers his hotly-anticipated new track "Walk in This Bar," available now via Goat Island Sound. Packed with everything on the list for a summer smash: up tempo, bouncy, melodic and fresh sounding with a hint of swagger, his latest single channels the arena-sized appeal of cross-over artists while carving out its own more self-aware and emotionally grounded lane. With an uplifting, smooth groove built for repeat listens, sleek production and a feature on the third verse (courtesy of VWillz), the track is an undeniable statement record for Free- the kind of song that feels equally at home on Country radio, streaming playlists and packed weekend bar speakers.

Written by Free, Victor Williams (VWillz) Mark Holman and Geoff Warbuton, the track centers around the relatable feeling of being hit with memories when walking into a place...this time with a former love. The healed and happy narrator is in a good headspace......until he walks "In This Bar" and all the memories come flooding back and he can't escape the tastes, sights and sounds. All his moving on moved out the second he walked in. Produced by Holman and Tyler Dopps, the catchy tune is accompanied by an official music video featuring both artists and old bar room memories.

"This is one of those songs that fell out in about 30 mins, when that happens, there is just a certain kind of magic to it. I've loved it since the second we wrote it, so I hope y'all vibe on it too," said Free. "I appreciate my homie VWillz jumping in and putting his own little sauce on it too. Turn it up!"

Already a certified hitmaker with several No. 1s to his name as a songwriter, as an artist, the North Carolina native is showing significant growth across both streaming and social platforms-a testament to the independent artist's rapidly expanding fanbase and undeniable upward trajectory. "Walk In This Bar" is Free's fourth single with Goat Island Sound, following "Don't Come Lookin," "LET U GO" and "Get Go," which were reimagined by Free in his Skyline Sessions, and feature a live rooftop performance of the tracks.

Named one of Music Row's "Top 100 Songwriters of 2025," Free is on a hot streak recently garnering his third No. 1 as a songwriter (for Thomas Rhett's "After All The Bars Are Closed"), earning another BMI Award, expanding his social following with figures exceeding one million on TikTok alone and earning more than one BILLION streams as a songwriter (in 2025 alone). Since moving to Nashville from Raleigh and signing to Goat Island, Free has become one of the most in-demand songwriters; penning hits for everyone from Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Lana Del Rey, Quavo and more. Three of his songs were included on Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken, which took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Country Album. He was also a writer on Tucker Wetmore's hot summer single "Sunburn," Zach John King's new "Run For Them Hills," and Jacob Hackworth's record-breaking Top 45-and-climbing single "What Took You So Long."

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