Eric Church Band's 'Music Row for MusiCares' Returning To Chief's

(EBM) A special evening of songs and stories returns to Broadway this summer with Music Row for MusiCares presented by the Eric Church Band and Corient set to take place at Chief's on Broadway on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
Eric Church Band members Jeff Hyde and Driver Williams will be joined by acclaimed songwriters Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jonathan Singleton and Dan Isbell for a powerful evening of music, storytelling and giving back.
Ticket proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit that provides vital health and human services to members of the music community. Since 2012, the Eric Church Band has helped raise more than $3.5 million through its annual ECB Golf Tournament and Auction. Music Row for MusiCares is a continuation of that mission, extending the band's legacy of philanthropy and deep connection to the songwriting community.
Members of The Church Choir, Church's passionate fanbase, have early access to tickets now, with the public onsale beginning today, June 13 at 12 p.m. CT. Ticket prices start at $30. There will also be a limited number of pre-show VIP Meet & Greet Experience ticket upgrades available. Please visit the event page here to purchase tickets and for more information.
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