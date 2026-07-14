The Mavericks Announce Second Annual Dance The Night Away: A Musical Celebration Honoring Raul Malo

(MPG) The Mavericks have announced the second annual Dance The Night Away: A Musical Celebration Honoring Raul Malo taking place at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on December 4-5.

The two-night celebration came to fruition last year when a battle with cancer took frontman Raul Malo off the road, and the band rallied to fill his final hours on earth with song and celebration. Featuring a slew of additional special guests to be announced, these two shows will celebrate the life, music and legacy of The Mavericks' fearless leader. Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 17.

"I'm so thrilled to be coming back to the Ryman Auditorium again this year to celebrate and honor our dear brother Raul Malo," says guitarist/vocalist Eddie Perez. "These Mavericks & Friends shows are amongst the most profound and special shows that we do all year and I'm really looking forward to the dates! It's going to be a big beautiful weekend at the Mother Church!"

For three decades, The Mavericks carved out their Grammy-winning sound - a multicultural version of American roots music, blending stateside influences like country and rock & roll with the border-crossing textures of Cuban grooves, Tex-Mex twang, and Latin swagger - under the direction of Raul Malo. He wasn't just the band's frontman; he was its larger-than-life patriarch, with a booming baritone hailed by Rolling Stone as "operatic, spiritual, casually elegant, and wholly captivating." Delivering the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself, The Mavericks garnered a massive loyal following and earned multiple Grammy, ACM, and CMA awards.

Dance The Night Away will cap off a year spent celebrating Malo's legacy with The Mavericks & Friends, a nationwide tour combining a unique version of The Mavericks' past and present lineups with rotating guest vocalists. Featuring Paul Deakin, Robert Reynolds, Eddie Perez, and Jerry Dale McFadden, the tour kicks off this week with guest vocalists James Otto and Emily West. This ever-evolving live show will showcase the band's catalog, while saluting Raul Malo's once-in-a-generation impact and kickstarting a new chapter of The Mavericks' unfolding story.

The Music Lives On Tour Dates

July 17 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

July 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

July 23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 24 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

July 25 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

July 31 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

August 1 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

August 2 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

August 6 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

August 7 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

August 8 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

August 14 - West Fargo, ND @ Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights

August 21 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

August 22 - Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

August 27 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center

August 28 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

August 29 - Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater

August 30 - Hammondsport, NY @ Point of the Bluff Vineyard

September 10 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

September 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

September 12 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

September 19 - Helotes, TX @ Floore's Country Store

October 29 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

October 30 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

October 31 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

November 5 - Niagara Falls, Canada @ Fallsview Casino Resort

November 6 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

November 8 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

November 12 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theatre

November 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

November 14 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

December 4 - Nashville, TN @ Dance The Night Away: A Musical Celebration Honoring Raul Malo

December 5 - Nashville, TN @ Dance The Night Away: A Musical Celebration Honoring Raul Malo

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