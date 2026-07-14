Watch Willow Avalon Perform 'Georgia Mile'

(Sacks & Co.) Willow Avalon follows the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Pink Pocket Pistol, with a live performance of album track, "Georgia Mile." Recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the video sees Avalon accompanied by an all-female symphonic quartet.

Avalon released Pink Pocket Pistol last month via Atlantic Outpost/Assemble Sound to widespread critical acclaim. Country Swag hailed the album saying, "In fourteen tracks, Avalon manages to tell stories, evoke emotions, and have everyone listening intently to what she has to say." Country Central adds, "From achy ballads to chamber-spinning murder tunes, Avalon has a knack for picking and writing songs that are ripe with the lifeblood of country music." NPR Music, Whiskey Riff, Holler, Ones To Watch, JamBase and many more awarded the project best new music honors.

"Pink Pocket Pistol is a mix of the lyricism and sassy storylines I've continuously written, with more darkness, mystery and a '60s country feel," Avalon shares. "I went in with an idea in my head, and we walked out a week later with it fully executed. Every single person in the room was on the exact same page. It felt wonderful hearing the record out of speakers-after really, intensive, hard work-exactly what I heard in my head."

Pink Pocket Pistol includes recent acclaimed tracks "Hypothetically Speaking" featuring Kaitlin Butts, "Hickest Woman" featuring Midland and "Cardinal Sin" featuring Jason Isbell, of which Billboard praises, "Avalon has already established herself as a top-shelf vocal stylist and keen songwriter...pairing with a writer and artist of Isbell's stature feels like a natural alignment." Whiskey Riff adds, "Avalon's pure, twangy voice, with its noticeable bleat, continues to captivate fans, and 'Cardinal Sin' highlights the depth of her songwriting prowess."

Following her debut set at Stagecoach and a CMA Fest performance at Nissan Stadium to a crowd of over 60,000, Avalon embarks on a massive North American headline tour this summer and fall. The run will see stops at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre, Toronto's Phoenix Theatre, Boston's Royale, Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club and more. After supporting Marcus King in May, Avalon will open for country legends Brooks & Dunn in the fall.

Originally from Georgia and now based in Nashville, Avalon's musical journey began with her first word, "Elvis." Raised by her mother and grandmother in a small Southern town, she grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as both an escape and a means of self-expression through a life-journey that has been anything but straight-forward. Avalon's January 2025 debut, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, cemented her as one of country music's most compelling new voices. She has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS Mornings, as well as festivals including Stagecoach, C2C, CMA, and Lollapalooza, bringing her electrifying presence to global audiences. After making her debut performance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage last year, she is part of the 2026 Opry NextStage class. With a sharp wit and rebellious spirit, she has shared stages with legends and rising stars alike, including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Zach Bryan, Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin and more.

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