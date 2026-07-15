Nashville Shuts Down Broadway For Chris Janson Concert

(TPR) Last night, multi-Platinum and award-winning Country music artist, Chris Janson, shut down a block of Broadway in downtown Nashville for an explosive performance kicking off the Cvent CONNECT Conference.
Thousands of conference attendees filled lower Broadway, only feet away from where Janson used to sleep in his car after first arriving in Music City to chase a dream. In this full-circle moment, Janson was able to reminisce on his journey and see how far he's come by taking the chance and betting on himself.
"This was an epic moment for me to be able to play in the street for thousands of people. It wasn't that long ago I came to town, slept in my car and played the bars on Broadway. Dreams do come true and last night was another reminder " -Chris Janson
Check out Chris's post about the show here
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