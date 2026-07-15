Sawyer Hill Shares 'Alibi' Video

(2b) Rising Fayetteville, Arkansas singer-songwriter Sawyer Hill has released a music video for his next song "Alibi" off his debut album Everybody's Home, Nobody's Happy (out August 21). This marks the third offering from the 11-track collection.

Everybody's Home, Nobody's Happy sees Hill expanding his gritty blend of blues, Americana, and alternative rock into his most personal work to date. After leaving Arkansas for the first time and spending years on the road, Hill returned home with a wider perspective that helped shape the album. The LP grapples with religion, relationships, the pull of home, and the demolition of the American dream. While Hill's deep baritone and Southern storytelling remain at the center of the record, the album broadens his sonic palette with swaggering rock hooks, country textures, and moments of bruised vulnerability. The album was crafted during sessions in Los Angeles with collaborators including Mike Crossey [The 1975, Arctic Monkeys], Chris Greatti [Poppy, Yungblud], and Ryan Linville [Olivia Rodrigo, Dermot Kennedy].

From Sawyer, "Alibi" came from the realization that sometimes your ex isn't the one keeping you stuck-you are. I wrote it after unexpectedly seeing someone I thought I was over and realizing I was still giving her space in my head. It's a breakup song that's just as much about blaming yourself as blaming the other person."

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