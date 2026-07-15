Watch Annabelle Dinda's Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre Performance

(Sacks & Co) Fast rising indie folk artist Annabelle Dinda is revealed as the newest performer for the "Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre" video series.

Born and raised outside of Philadelphia, Dinda moved to New York City to study storytelling through music and language at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

She has fittingly become known for her thoughtful, emotionally incisive lyricism paired with understated production, which shines through on her latest album, January's Some Things Never Leave. Written from her Lower East Side apartment and recorded in Greenpoint with producer Jacob Portrait (Alex G, Orville Peck, Unknown Mortal Orchestra), the album captures an unfiltered vulnerability that allows every lyric to fully land. The album immediately connected with fans the world over, with the breakout track "The Hand" garnering over 50 million streams to date.

Dinda's Sound Check performance features "Gunpoint, Headlock" and "The Hand" from the album along with her latest single, "Whatever You Wanna."

Following her support for Lola Young's U.K. tour and her own North American headline run, Dinda joins Noah Kahan on the road for his North American stadium tour through August.

Dinda's performance is directed by celebrated creative Jack Alexander Cohen, whose credits include NYC staples Arcy Drive, Telescreens, Sid Simons and more.

Produced by A24, A24 Music, GILBARA and Cherry Lane Theatre, these intimate Sound Check sessions are recorded on the iconic Cherry Lane stage and showcase a diverse lineup of groundbreaking artists in a stripped-back setting.

Launched with premiere performances from Tame Impala, Mark William Lewis and Model/Actriz, Cherry Lane most recently debuted sessions earlier this month with Grace Ives and Blood Orange. All Sound Check installments air on A24's YouTube channel. Additional performances from Quiet Light and more are imminent.

Purchased in 2023, the 166-seat theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation with all of its technical equipment updated; new seating, film projector and screen installed and the lobby upgraded. As it was once a beloved dining destination, a new addition to the space brings back that tradition with Wild Cherry, a new bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d'Or, who were recently named Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Awards. The theatre's iconic stage and historic details remain intact.

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