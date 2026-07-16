JB Somers Makes Bluebird Cafe Debut

() Nashville singer-songwriter JB Somers reached another career milestone last night, Wednesday, July 15, making his debut at the legendary Bluebird Cafe as part of the ASCAP Presents series.

Performing in one of Nashville's most revered songwriter venues, Somers shared five original songs. In true Somers fashion, he offered audiences an intimate look into the vulnerable storytelling that has become his signature with his first song, "Talk." Next, Somers performed his most recent release, "Love Myself (Realigned)," where he shared more about his journey as an Alabama-born, Florida-raised and recently out pastor's son. After performing two unreleased songs, Somers closed the evening with his breakout song "Real Man," which spurred murmurs and exclamations around the room.

"Making my Bluebird debut is something I'll never forget," said Somers. "To share that room with such incredible songwriters and be invited to tell my own stories in a place that has seen decades of Nashville's legacy through its doors was incredibly humbling. It reminded me why I fell in love with writing songs in the first place."

The intimate writers' round brought together four distinctive voices in today's songwriting landscape, featuring Somers alongside Anna Vaus, Relative Music writer Smith Ahnquist, and Trinity Lake. Collectively, the lineup represented an impressive breadth of artistry, from chart-topping country cuts for artists including Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, HARDY, and Florida Georgia Line to Grand Ole Opry and CMA Fest performances, millions of streams, and rapidly growing fanbases.

The performance marks another significant milestone in a breakout year for Somers. Following his debut at CMA Fest's Wrangler Remix Stage and the release of "Love Myself (Realigned)," the Alabama native continues to establish himself as one of Nashville's emerging country voices, blending confessional songwriting with soulful vocals rooted in his gospel upbringing.

Since first capturing national attention on Season 23 of "The Voice" as a member of Kelly Clarkson's team, Somers has continued to build momentum with a string of career milestones, including a duet with Morgxn for "Real Man" on Heartland (Deluxe), his radio debut on WSM Radio's On Air With Eryn, appearances on Today in Nashville and That Nashville Girl, and performances during Tin Pan South and CMA Fest 2026.

With a growing Nashville fanbase and a reputation for emotionally resonant live performances, Somers' Bluebird Cafe debut marks another step forward as he continues carving out his place among the city's next generation of songwriters.

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