Larry Fleet Launching From A Barstool Tour This Fall

(Sacks & Co) Larry Fleet will embark on his "From A Barstool" tour this fall, with newly confirmed stops at Lexington's Lexington Opera House, Portland, ME's State Theatre, Philadelphia, MS' Ellis Theater, Des Moines' Hoyt Sherman Place and Green Bay's Meyer Theater, among others

The tour follows the release of Fleet's acclaimed new album, Another Year Older, his first project released in partnership with Stellar Way Records/EMPIRE. Produced solely by Fleet, the eleven-track album finds him reflecting on growth, gratitude and the importance of staying grounded, further solidifying his place as a defining voice in modern country music.

Recorded at Nashville's Welcome to 1979 Studio, the album also inspired Fleet's "Live From A Bar Stool" series-which lends its name to the tour-featuring intimate performances of songs including "If I Still Was," "More Of That," "Baseball On The Radio" and "Hotel Bible."

Continuing to receive critical attention, Fleet recently spoke with The Tennessean, who praised the album's "soulful edge," while Entertainment Focus says it "leans fully into Fleet's classic country sound, pairing '90s grit with modern, arena-ready warmth," and Whiskey Riff declares, "Larry Fleet has a gift when it comes to releasing songs right when the world needs them."

July 17-Columbus, OH-Nationwide Arena*

July 18-Marion, IL-Marion Cultural and Civic Center

July 24-Jacksonville, FL-VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena**

July 30-Columbia, MO-Rose Park

July 31-Brownstown, IN-Jackson County AG Fair

August 25-Northcote, Australia-Northcote Theatre

August 26-Moore Park, Australia-Liberty Hall

August 27-30-Amamoor Cree, Australia-Gympie Music Muster 2026

August 29-Brisbane, Australia-The Tivoli

September 11-Roanoke, VA-Dr. Pepper Park

September 12-Ashland, VA-The Hanover Vegetable Farm Country Jam

September 18-Lexington, KY-Lexington Opera House

September 19-Noblesville, IN-TradeUP Fest

September 24-Troy, NY-Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

September 25-Keene, NH-Colonial Theatre

September 26-Portland, ME-State Theatre

September 30-Walhalla, SC-Walhalla Performing Arts Center

October 1-Walhalla, SC-Walhalla Performing Arts Center (SOLD OUT)

October 2-Greeneville, TN-Niswonger Performing Arts Center

November 5-Philadelphia, MS-Ellis Theater

November 6-Dothan, AL-Dothan Opera House

November 7-Hattiesburg, MS-Saenger Theater

November 12-Springfield, MO-Gillioz Theatre

November 13-Des Moines, IA-Hoyt Sherman Place

November 14-Green Bay, WI-Meyer Theater

*with Clint Back, Cody Johnson and Drew Baldridge

**with Cody Johnson

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