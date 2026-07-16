Watch Russell Dickerson Perform 'Worth Your Wild' Live From Red Rocks

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson is giving fans a front-row seat to one of the biggest milestones of his career with the release of the official live performance video for "Worth Your Wild (Live From Red Rocks)," available now.
Filmed during his sold-out headlining debut at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on the RUSSELLMANIA TOUR earlier this year, the video captures the electric atmosphere, soaring vocals and unforgettable fan connection that have become the signature of a Russell Dickerson live show.
Originally featured on his latest album FAMOUS BACK HOME, "Worth Your Wild" continues to gain momentum at country radio, currently sitting in the Top 30 in the U.S. and Top 20 on the UK Country Radio Chart. Described by Country Swag as "dripping with swag, fire, and electricity all at the same time. It's everything you want a high-energy RD song to be," the live version elevates the song to an entirely new level. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Red Rocks and fueled by thousands of fans singing every word, the performance showcases the joy, gratitude and boundless energy that continue to make Dickerson one of country music's most compelling live entertainers.
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