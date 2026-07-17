Carly Pearce Teams With Dan Tyminski And Molly Tuttle For 'What If You Loved Me'

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning country star Carly Pearce highlights her Bluegrass and Appalachian roots in timeless new song out today, "What If You Loved Me" with two of the genre's powerhouses, Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle.

Rich vocal performances melt into tight harmonies as they sing about longing and possibility, layered on top of Tyminski's mandolin and Tuttle's clawhammer banjo and guitar. Simultaneously classic and contemporary, "What If You Loved Me" honors tradition for a standout offering from the trio.

"Bluegrass is such a cherished part of who I am as it's where I got my start," says Pearce. "To record a song that honors my roots with two artists that I have deep respect and admiration for is not only a special moment, but very emotional. 10-year-old Carly who grew up singing in bluegrass bands would be over the moon to know she has a song with Dan and Molly (as is present-day Carly!). This is the perfect moment in my career to show fans this side of my heart."

"What If You Loved Me" is the latest preview of Pearce's highly anticipated fifth studio album, Honest Woman, which will arrive August 28 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Co-produced by Pearce with longtime collaborator Ben West, Honest Woman sees Pearce embrace every aspect of who she was, is, and will become through narrative-driven lyrics and a sonic return to form. Including features with Riley Green, Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle, the album leans into her bluegrass origins and focuses on authentic country craftsmanship. Honest Woman is an 'honest' portrayal of life's journey delivered by a woman who understands that it's the fullness of time that defines you. Pre-order, pre-add, and pre-save the album HERE and find the full track list below.

In addition to today's release, Pearce's forthcoming album will include current single and "blockbuster duet" (Billboard) with Riley Green, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," along with the "lilting portrait of a femme free spirit" (MusicRow) "She Don't," the "delightfully snarky & sassy" (Music Row) "You Can Have Him," "honest anthem" (Rolling Stone) "Church Girl" and the "unfiltered, introspective" (Billboard) "Dream Come True." As Pearce is readying Honest Woman, each track continues to define "the tone for her most vulnerable era yet" (The Tennessean).

To support the album, Pearce will be performing special two-night residencies across North America. Kicking off September 10 with two nights in Detroit, Pearce will bring her "Honest Woman: Up Close" live shows presented by Conundrum Wines to intimate venues in Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Toronto and Boston before concluding with two nights in New York City. Belle Frantz will join Pearce as support.

Honest Woman Track List

1. "Dream Come True"

2. "Church Girl"

3. "She Don't"

4. "You Can Have Him"

5. "How Long"

6. "WWJD"

7. "Same Circus"

8. "Happy For Myself"

9. "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" Carly Pearce & Riley Green

10. "I Don't Have The Heart"

11. "He Don't Like My Dogs"

12. "Leave My Heart Alone"

13. "Who's Lying Here" Carly Pearce & Dan Tyminski

14. "Daisy"

15. "What If You Loved Me" Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle & Dan Tyminski

16. "Why God Why Me"

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