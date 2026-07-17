Corey Kent And Jason Aldean Team Up For New Song 'Rather Be Here'

(Sony Music Nashville) Corey Kent is joined by country superstar Jason Aldean on his new song, "Rather Be Here," available everywhere today. The collaboration marks another preview of Kent's forthcoming album, Heartland Rock and Roll, due Sept. 25.

Written by Michael Hardy, James McNair, Josh Miller, Morgan Wallen and Daniel Ross, "Rather Be Here" is a rowdy, feel-good anthem celebrating the unmistakable magic of a Saturday night at the local honky tonk.

Fueled by a sing-along hook and southern rock swagger, the track captures this simple truth: Why the hell would I ever go somewhere else / Feelin' fine on that bottom shelf / Sitting cool on a stool where the down home gather / On a Saturday night that's why / I'd rather be here.

"There's nothing I love more about music than playing live, which is why this song resonated so deeply with me," shares Kent. "The energy from a rowdy Saturday night honky tonk crowd is the spirit of this track."

Kent continues, "I really wanted to capture a '70s-style southern rock vibe, and I'm so lucky to have my big brother in country music, Jason Aldean, on this one. It's still surreal every time I hear his voice come in on verse two. Nobody has blended country and rock & roll better than Jason. His early stuff was such an inspiration to me as an artist, so having him on this song is perfect. It has such an infectious, sing-along quality to it, and I can't wait to hear folks sing it with us at shows."

"Rather Be Here" continues the rollout of Heartland Rock and Roll, Kent's highly anticipated third major-label album and the project that finally puts a name to the sound he's spent years building.

"Heartland Rock and Roll is my third major label album, and it's really the first time I've been able to finally name the sound I've been working towards my entire career," shared Kent. "These songs sound like where I'm from. The lyrics span from nostalgia, to honest regrets and gratitude for the simple things I value most in life. From top to bottom, this is me. Every artist wants to leave their mark in music... a way to say, 'I was here and I did it my way.' This feels like mine. This is heartland rock and roll."

Produced primarily by Austin Goodloe, with additional production from Jon Randall and Chris Farren, Heartland Rock and Roll captures golden-hour nostalgia, rugged honesty and the peace that comes with staying true to yourself. Across 16 tracks, Kent blends country, rock and soul into the signature sound that has defined his career.

The new collaboration follows a string of standout releases from the album, including his recent blockbuster single, "Rocky Mountain Low" featuring Koe Wetzel, fan favorite and current single, "Empty Words," which is already Top 50 and climbing on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart following early release due to overwhelming demand and millions of weekly streams, along with "Wannabe," and "Cigarette Burns."

Infusing Oklahoma roots with the untamed energy of a rebel rocker, Kent has built his career on doing things his own way. From dancehalls and dive bars in Bixby, Oklahoma to earning two No. 1 singles at country radio, more than 1 billion career streams and multiple RIAA certifications, Kent's rise has been steady, hard-earned and fueled by conviction.

"I've been fighting my differences for so long, but now it's like, 'Let's just use those,'" Kent explains. "I'm not trying to be anybody else. Bigger fades, 'better' lasts."

The forthcoming album follows Kent's breakout projects Blacktop and Black Bandana, which established the singer-songwriter as one of country music's most compelling and unconventional voices. To date, Kent has earned Platinum certification for "Something's Gonna Kill Me," Gold certification for "This Heart" and Triple-Platinum certification for his No. 1 breakthrough hit "Wild As Her."

Rolling Stone has praised the Oklahoman-native for giving "the region's signature sound a shot of mainstream sensibility," while CMT and the Opry NextStage program have recognized him as an artist to watch. He has toured alongside Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Parker McCollum, Jon Pardi and Koe Wetzel.

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