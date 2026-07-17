Hear Emily Ann Roberts And Ian Munsick's 'Jack & Jill Daniel's' Duet

(Sony Music Nashville) Emily Ann Roberts has joined forces with fellow country standout Ian Munsick for a new version of her fan favorite single, "Jack & Jill Daniel's," available now.

"I have been a fan of Ian for a while now, so I was thrilled when I heard he was a fan of 'Jack & Jill Daniel's'. We dreamed up back and forth banter in the verses which brings the story to life even more," shared Roberts. "After singing it together for the first time the night before the ACM Awards, I knew we had to turn this song into a duet! Ian is a true artist in every sense of the word, and it means the world to me that he would lend this voice to one of my songs."

"Emily Ann is such a light in the country music world. Having the opportunity to sing a duet with her is an honor," added Munsick. "I respect her artistic wholesomeness and drive to bring optimism and joy through her music because that's exactly what I try and do through mine. Hopefully by joining forces, we can spread twice as much light."

Upon the original track's release, Billboard lauded it, "further builds Roberts's reputation as a stellar singer-songwriter, with a voice and perspective wholly her own." MusicRow echoed, "The sunny mood and sweetly bopping track support a shiny-bright vocal performance. Nicely done." Fans have embraced the upbeat story song that tells a fictional take on what inspired Jack Daniel to create the famed No. 7.

Roberts recently kicked off her opening stint on THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR with Thomas Rhett, taking the stage at Nashville's Geodis Park for the tour's opening night. The trek continues through October with Niall Horan joining on select dates.

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