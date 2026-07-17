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Hear Gavin Adcock's 'The Day I Hang It Up'

07-17-2026
Hear Gavin Adcock's 'The Day I Hang It Up'

(Warner Records Nashville) Gavin Adcock announces his new studio album, The Day I Hang It Up, set to release Oct. 2nd via Thrivin Here Records LLC under exclusive license to Warner Records Nashville. The album's title track "The Day I Hang It Up" is available now.

A sure-to-be country rock anthem, "The Day I Hang It Up" embodies the desire to always bite off more than you can chew, choosing a fast-paced, high-intensity lifestyle over anything ordinary in signature Adcock fashion.

"The last 5 years have been the wildest time of my life," said Adcock. "I've been through nearly everything a person could imagine, writing songs and living on a damn tour bus. Through all of that I've stood up to my darkest demons, laughed in the face of adversity, and kept the pedal down letting out music for my fans."

Adcock adds, "Some artists come in, make a couple records, and disappear for the rest of their life. For me? Imma be doing this sh*t 'til the day I die. I wanna thank every single one of y'all for rockin with me on this wild ride."

Released on the heels of Adcock's smash hit "Cheap Thrills" with Hudson Westbrook, "The Day I Hang It Up" solidifies Adcock's place as a country trailblazer. An electric, career-defining release, the track sets the stage for a high-octane new album from the two-time ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee.

Adcock's newly announced album, The Day I Hang It Up, puts Adcock in scoring position, marking his THIRD studio album in THREE years. Almost one year ago exactly, Adcock had just announced the full 24-track list to his then-upcoming album Own Worst Enemy, which arrived as the top new Country album on the Billboard Top 200 Country Chart AND the top streaming new album on the Billboard 200 All-Genre Chart week of release (August 15, 2025).

Own Worst Enemy boasted over 25 MILLION US streams in its first week, more than DOUBLING the first-week numbers of Adcock's previous album, Actin' Up Again, which was released just under a year prior (August 2, 2024).

Adcock's major-label debut album Actin' Up Again became the highest streaming major-label Country debut from a solo male artist in 2024, with more than 15 million on-demand U.S. streams the week of release, and was 2024's top streaming major-label debut across the entire genre.

His most recent full-length project, Country Never Dies, released in March, ignited a new wave of excitement with its explosive blend of country grit and adrenaline-fueled anthems. Created and produced by Adcock, the project brought together country music's best and brightest artists for a powerhouse collection of collaborations featuring covers of fan-favorite tracks from the genre's most iconic legends.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Adcock is bringing his larger-than-life energy to stages across the country with his biggest chapter yet.

Continuing in Spokane, WA on July 29th at Gesa Pavilion, Adcock's current headline tour, The Day I Hang It Up Tour, promises fans the trademark rowdy personality that Adcock is known for.

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