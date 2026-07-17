Hear Grace Potter's New Single 'Belong'

(Shore Fire Media) Grace Potter released "Belong," the third single from her upcoming studio album, Trespasser, due out August 21 via Thirty Tigers. Across 10 tracks, Trespasser introduces a beautifully unruly cast of characters who step into forbidden spaces with absolute abandon.
On the album-closing "Belong," Trespasser embodies a soul-baring intimacy, offering up an existential road song that trades in quiet revelation rather than resolution. With its softly glowing Wurlitzer melodies, wistful pedal-steel tones, and resplendent gospel harmonies, the aching but determined track unfolds as a meditation on forward motion.
"'Belong' is a song that's been with me for a long time," Potter shares. "When I first wrote it, I imagined I'd eventually reach a place of belonging, but in actuality I'm still on the journey. At a certain point, it felt more authentic to share the middle of the road trip instead of waiting to arrive-because if I waited, no one would ever hear it."
Trespasser is available for pre-order on vinyl in several exclusive variants, including Cell Block Black (standard black vinyl), Hot Pursuit Orange (Grace Potter webstore exclusive), Stock Tank Blue (indie retail exclusive), and Double Detour Red (Talk Shop Live exclusive) here.
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