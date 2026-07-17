Joe Nichols His New Kiss-Off Anthem 'Say La V'

(QHMG) Joe Nichols, performs the ultimate mic drop today with the release of his new single, "Say La V," which is poised to be THE feel-good, kiss-off anthem of the summer - and beyond!

"Say La V" is the perfect tongue-in-cheek singalong song to kiss off anyone who's ever done you wrong. With the tune already a hit at Nichols' live shows, the multi-platinum-selling star and his team worked hard to recreate the same live energy and party atmosphere in the studio.

The six-time No. 1 hitmaker's trad-country band is augmented by a hooky three-piece horn section while a merry crowd of revelers join Nichols in the satisfaction of singing the song's hook:

Just don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya! Nichols co-produced the feel-good track with hit songwriter Jason Sellers, who'd previously penned Nichols' multi-week No. 1 smash "Sunny and 75." Sellers co-wrote "Say La V" with Brett Warren (Toby Keith's triple-Platinum "Red Solo Cup") and Lance Miller (Tim McGraw's "I Called Mama").

Already a fan favorite, the cheeky wordplay of "Say La V" harkens back to Nichols' "Brokenheartsville," which rose to No. 1 on the Billboard country airplay chart and became an RIAA-certified Platinum single. "Say La V" officially impacts U.S. Country Radio on Monday, July 20.

"One of the things I love about "Say La V" is that the story is simple. It's not about someone trying to find the perfect words to say, 'I love you.' Instead, it's about someone staying up all night trying to figure out how to say, 'Get the hell out of my life!'" says Nichols. "It's a different kind of song. It's tender and sweet and then it surprises you with a sharp turn. The actual phrase, C'est la vie doesn't mean 'goodbye' .... It means 'such is life,' and we acknowledge that in the song. It's not a crying in your beer song. It's accepting that we are on different paths and going our own ways - or rather - you need to go yours. Hence, the 'catch ya on the flip side' lyric!"

When asked about the unique spelling of his new single, Nichols explains:

"We like to do things a little differently in country music, so the writers decided to have a little fun with the song's title - which is actually a French phrase and difficult for most people to spell! It's the same as when people say "darlin'" instead of "darling" or when we decided to make the title of my song "Gimmie That Girl" with an "ie" instead of an "e." Also - Brokenheartsville's not really a town!"

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