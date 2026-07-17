Scotty McCreery Streaming His New Retrospective Album '15'

(TPR) Triple Tigers Records multi-Platinum and chart-topping artist Scotty McCreery has released his career retrospective album, 15 - featuring nine of his hit songs and four new recordings. The capsule collection is available now on vinyl, CD, and digitally in recognition of McCreery's 15th anniversary as a recording artist.

"Putting together the 15 retrospective album has been a true joy," said McCreery. "I have enjoyed this opportunity to reflect on the last 15 years, and I'm very thankful to the fans for allowing me to live out this dream I've had since I was a kid. I'm looking forward to continuing to do so for many years to come."

The 32-year-old husband and father of two sons has spent nearly half his life in the public eye. Music fans first met him as a 16-year-old high school junior when he auditioned for "American Idol" in front of Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Steven Tyler by singing acapella the Josh Turner hit "Your Man." Just before winning Season 10 of the iconic show at age 17, McCreery was surprised by Turner during his "American Idol" hometown concert in Garner, North Carolina in front of more than 30,000 fans. In a full circle moment and to pay homage to that life-changing experience, McCreery teamed up with his musical hero and friend, Turner, to re-record "Your Man" for 15. The two singers talked about the new recording on the July episode of "Prime Country with Scotty McCreery," which airs throughout the month on SiriusXM's Prime Country Ch. 58.

15 contains McCreery's seven No.1 hits, including his most recent smash "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & The Blowfish that was recently certified Platinum by the RIAA and was also his first No.1 hit in Canada. McCreery and Hootie & The Blowfish recently performed "Bottle Rockets" together live for the first time at the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago last week. The vinyl and CD versions of 15 are the first time that "Bottle Rockets" has been made available on a physical product.

The other No.1 hits include "Five More Minutes" (which inspired two Hallmark holiday movies executive produced by McCreery), "This Is It," "In Between," "You Time," "Damn Strait," and "Cab in a Solo." The album also features his wife Gabi's favorite song "It Matters to Her," which reached No. 2 on the charts. 15 also includes McCreery's first Top Ten hit "See You Tonight" from the album of the same name - released during his time with Mercury Records Nashville.

In addition to "Your Man" with Turner, the three additional new cuts are "Hello Darlin'," McCreery's version of the Conway Twitty hit which he often sings in concert and has become an audience favorite through the years; "Why Me, Lord?" the classic Kris Kristofferson song which sums up how he feels about the last 15 years; and "Been a Good Run," a new track written by McCreery, Rodney Clawson, Monty Criswell, and Derek George, which evokes nostalgia as he reflects on his life and career. The North Carolina native debuted both "Why Me, Lord?" and "Been a Good Run" on the Grand Ole Opry in June.

Stream "15" here

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