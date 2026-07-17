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Stream Waylon Wyatt's Debut Album 'Dustpiles'

07-17-2026
Stream Waylon Wyatt's Debut Album 'Dustpiles'

(Darkroom Records) Rising country artist Waylon Wyatt unveils his debut album Dustpiles via Music Soup/Darkroom Records. Dustpiles is a deeply personal collection of songs exploring love and loss, revealing Waylon at his most introspective and vulnerable.

Widely recognized for his acclaimed songwriting, the project also marks a creative turning point for the artist. For the first time, Waylon steps outside his comfort zone to collaborate with a diverse group of songwriters and producers, including Joe Becker (Sam Barber), Tofer Brown (Tim McGraw, Old Dominion), and Anderson East (Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Ty Myers). Listen here.

The album's title, Dustpiles, is rooted in the universal search for lasting love. It traces the journey from heartbreak and uncertainty to finding the person you're meant to grow old with-a love that endures until nothing remains but piles of dust. Written between Nashville, Oklahoma, and Arkansas without a set timeline, the album took shape organically through Waylon's unwavering commitment to songwriting. The result is a raw, mature collection that explores heartbreak, grief, and resilience with an emotional honesty well beyond the artist's 19 years.

Waylon says of the album: "Making this album has been quite a great time. So many amazing collaborators on it, and it was my first time working with a bunch of new producers. I'm so thankful for everyone who had a hand in this record and so glad it's finally yours."

The focus track, "The Dress," is a tender, slow-burning country ballad inspired by the timeless storytelling of George Strait's "The Chair." The song reflects on the quiet power of lasting love through the image of an old dress collecting dust in the corner-a symbol of time passing and a reminder that while material things may fade, genuine love only grows stronger with time.

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