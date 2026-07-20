Aaron Lewis Takes 'Give My Country Back' To No. 1

(AP) On iTunes, multi-platinum artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis currently has the best-selling country album in America, with Give My Country Back holding the No. 1 spot on the Country Albums Chart following its Friday release. The album also climbed to No. 6 on the iTunes All Genres Albums Chart. Lewis' sixth solo studio album is available now via Big Machine Label Group.

The strong chart action underscores the continued connection Lewis has built with fans throughout his career, as Give My Country Back delivers the unapologetic honesty and hard-earned perspective that have become his trademark. Across ten tracks, the album explores themes of accountability, resilience, faith, patriotism and personal growth while pairing gritty throwback country textures with Lewis' unmistakable vocal intensity.

Produced by Sol Philcox-Littlefield, the album blends roughhewn honky-tonk roots with modern country muscle, creating a project that feels both deeply personal and defiantly bold. Lewis co-wrote five songs on the record alongside longtime collaborators Jeffrey Steele and Bobby Pinson, while additional contributions from Casey Bethard, Travis Meadows and others helped shape the album's reflective yet fiery spirit.

The album's title track and first single, "Give My Country Back," carries on the patriotic tradition of Lewis' country heroes, channeling swampy country grit, stinging acoustic riffs and unwavering conviction into an anthem rooted in freedom and frustration with the modern political climate.

Lewis has spent more than 15 years building one of country music's most distinctive country careers. Following his multi-platinum success as the frontman of STAIND, he successfully transitioned into country music while maintaining the fiercely loyal audience that first connected with his brutally honest songwriting.

Since launching his solo country career, Lewis has earned two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts with Town Line and Sinner, released the Platinum-certified collaboration "Country Boy" featuring George Jones and Charlie Daniels, and scored a Gold-certified No. 1 hit with 2021's "Am I The Only One." His catalog has now surpassed 5.7 billion career streams worldwide.

At 54 years old, Lewis says Give My Country Back reflects a season of change and renewed focus in his life, both personally and creatively.

"This is the perfect record for where I'm at right now," Lewis explains. "As you get older, you start realizing your time is coming to a close. I wasn't living as cleanly as possible, so I quit drinking. I quit smoking cigarettes. I've done some kickboxing. I'm on a healthier routine, and I want to get better before I can't. The realization that life is more than half over will get you to change, if you allow it. That's where I'm at."

Songs including "The Door," "Bad Thing To Be Good At," "Too High For This," "Let Go Like The Rain," and "People I've Known" further showcase Lewis' fearless songwriting and unmistakable voice, balancing conviction, vulnerability and raw reflection throughout the album.

"My music is my life. Every one of those songs," Lewis says. "If you listen to it all, you'll probably know me better than I know myself."

Check out the album here

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