Charley Crockett Plans A Trio Of Pop-Up Concerts This Week

(Atlantic) Charley Crockett has just announced via his socials , a trio of pop-up concerts taking place this week, beginning with a show at the Globe Hall in Denver, CO, on Wednesday, July 22.

Next stop is the Mesa Theater at Norman & Vi Petty Performing Arts Center in Clovis, NM, on Thursday, July 23, marking a special homecoming to the town where his new album was recorded and inspired its title.

Finally, he'll be performing at the Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas, TX, on Friday, July 24. A limited number of vinyl copies of his new album Clovis will be exclusively available for purchase at each show. Honky Tonkin' in Queens will be supporting all three nights.

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