Jason Aldean Recaps Launch Of Songs About Us Tour

(BBR) Jason Aldean officially launched his highly anticipated Songs About Us Tour this weekend with three consecutive sold-out shows, opening the Live Nation-produced, Patriot Mobile-sponsored summer run to capacity crowds in Bangor, Maine; Holmdel, New Jersey; and Bethel, New York.

The sold-out opening weekend marks another milestone for the Grammy-nominated entertainer, who celebrates his 32nd career No. 1 single at country radio with his three-week Billboard Country Airplay and two-week Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart-topper "Don't Tell On Me."

With his latest single, Jason enters the Top 4 artists with the most No. 1's on the Billboard Country Airplay Charts, joining Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw at the top of the charts. His latest acclaimed studio album, Songs About Us, was released in April. The 20-track collection showcases the Georgia native's signature sound, storytelling and collaborations that have defined his two-decade career as one of country music's most successful and influential entertainers since the release of his debut album in 2005.

In celebration of the Songs About Us Tour kickoff, Aldean shared with fans that three of his albums will be released on vinyl Sept. 18, including his self-titled debut album, Jason Aldean (2005); his multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated, award-winning album My Kinda Party (2010); and They Don't Know (2016).

Released in 2005, Aldean's self-titled debut featured his breakthrough single "Hicktown" and earned the Georgia native his first ACM Award nomination for Song of the Year with "Amarillo Sky." Released in 2010, Aldean's multi-platinum, career-defining My Kinda Party was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, produced multiple No. 1 singles, including "Fly Over States," "Tattoos On This Town" and "My Kinda Party," and earned additional Grammy nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Don't You Wanna Stay" featuring Kelly Clarkson) and Best Country Solo Performance ("Dirt Road Anthem"). Following the release of They Don't Know, Aldean earned three consecutive ACM Entertainer of the Year awards (2016, 2017 and 2018) before receiving the ACM's Artist of the Decade Award in 2019, recognizing artists who have dominated country music over a 10-year span through commercial success, touring and artistic merit. This marks the first time all three albums have been available on vinyl. Pre-order Jason Aldean, My Kinda Party and They Don't Know on vinyl here.

The Songs About Us Tour continues this week with stops in Wichita, Oklahoma City and Kansas City before making its way across North America through September. Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver join Aldean as openers. Aldean's next single, "Anytime Soon" "instantly reels in the listener" (Billboard) hitting Country radio on August 3.

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