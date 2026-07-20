Jon Pardi Announces Gamblin' Man Tour

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi is doubling down on the "bold, against-the-grain bravado" (Sports Illustrated) that has become a signature with his live show, bringing his trademark mix of "high-energy country with just enough rock and roll" (Rolling Stone) to fans this fall with his Gamblin' Man Tour 2026.
Titled after a fan-favorite track from his fifth studio album, HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, the "charismatic performer" (Twin Cities Pioneer Press) will hit 19 arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. this fall with support from Alexandra Kay and Sadie Bass.
Fans can expect nights packed with roaring guitars, fiddle, steel guitar, honky-tonk swagger and the kind of singalongs that have made Pardi one of country music's most exciting live performers. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10:00 AM local time, with presale beginning Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 AM local time.
GAMBLIN' MAN TOUR 2026 Dates:
9/17/26 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
9/18/26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *
9/24/26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
9/25/26 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
9/26/26 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
10/1/26 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
10/2/26 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater
10/3/26 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
10/8/26 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena
10/9/26 - West Valley, UT - Maverik Center
10/10/26 - Nampa, ID - Fort Idaho Center
10/23/26 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
10/24/26 - Athens, GA - Akins Ford Arena
11/5/26 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
11/6/26 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
11/7/26 - Round Rock, TX - Round Rock Amp
11/12/26 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
11/13/26 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
11/14/26 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
* An evening with
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