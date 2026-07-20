Morgan Wallen Announces New Single 'Been By Now'

(Big Loud) Following a sold-out live debut last week at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Morgan Wallen has officially announced the release of his new song, "Been By Now," available everywhere on July 24.

"Been By Now" continues Wallen's unmatched ability to blend deeply personal storytelling with undeniable melodies, giving fans another standout addition to his ever-growing catalog. The new song was written by Wallen alongside Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block and Taylor Phillips, with production by Joey Moi.

The announce comes as Wallen is set to close out his blockbuster 23-stadium show Still The Problem Tour, which has played to sold-out crowds across North America. Produced by AEG Presents (with the exception of the Tuscaloosa date, produced by Live Nation), the tour features a rotating lineup of special guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett, with support from Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten on select dates.

Fans can pre-save the new track here and see the remaining Still The Problem Tour dates include:

July 24 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

August 1 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

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