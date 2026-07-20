Warren Zeiders Announces New Album 'No Brakes'

(Warner) Warren Zeiders announces his new album 'No Brakes,' releasing September 25th via Warner Records, and releases the album's title track of the same name.

'No Brakes' - Zeiders' third studio album - is a 12-song collection that grapples with love, wreckage, betrayal and keeping the faith, all while chasing a dream that moves at the speed of sound.

The album merges Zeiders distinct blend of emo/'90s/alt/roots/country into songs that showcase the truth of coming-of-age in the 2020s. Zeiders tapped a top-shelf team of producers, including Evan Blair (Benson Boone), Ben Johnson (Morgan Wallen), producer/writer Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Lana Del Ray), Jeff Garrison (Morgan Wallen), and KK Johnson (Dasha), as well as long-time creative partners Ross Copperman and Justin Ebach.

Crafted primarily in a two day, twelve hour work session, 'No Brakes' shapes his under-the-hood perspective on love and loss into a forward-thrusting, 12-track diary entry. An adrenaline junkie at his core, Zeiders compares his knack for adventure and appreciation of car racing to his full-steam-ahead outlook on life.

"Life is inevitable," said Zeiders. "Good things, bad things, it's all coming at you - and you have to power on. There's not really a choice, but why would you want one? That's why the idea, all gas, no brakes really seemed like the right name for this album."

Zeiders also released the album's title track today in celebration of the announcement. Written by Zeiders, Beau Bailey (HARDY), Jenna Johnson (Nate Smith), VWillz (Nic D) and Jeff Garrison (Morgan Wallen), 'No Brakes' blends gospel harmonies and steel guitar licks, speaking to a relationship that's destined for a tumultuous fate, but still committing with "no brakes."

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