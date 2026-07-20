Watch Nate Smith's 'Find Me In A Bar' Visualizer

() MULTI-PLATINUM chart-topper Nate Smith returns with his explosive new song "Find Me In A Bar. "Accompanied by an official visualizer, the hard-hitting anthem documents a post-breakup haze of whiskey and regret.

Written by Smith, Marten Fohlin, Zack Hall, and Jenson Vaughan, "Find Me In A Bar" marks another standout in Smith's catalog of arena-ready heartbreak songs. With its riff-heavy collision of reckless energy and brutal self-awareness, the brooding but fiery track finds its narrator trapped in a self-destructive loop as he tries to numb his pain. Thanks to the sheer force of Smith's voice, "Find Me In A Bar" unleashes a powerful catharsis even as he details the raw frustration of failing to move on.

Produced by Joel Bruyere and Marten Fohlin, "Find Me In A Bar" is an instant jolt of pure momentum, setting off an emotional firestorm in just under two and a half minutes. In a perfect match for the track's shadowy textures and fiercely stomping beats, Smith's vocals lock into an unstoppable flow as he delivers one devastating line after another (the opening lyrics: "Bittersweet and sour / Day after day and hour after hour / I'll be six feet deep in a bottle of rye / Wonderin' if you're lookin' into brand new eyes"). Anchored by an onslaught of moody acoustic guitar work (courtesy of Charlie Worsham, a sought-after session player who's also worked with Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, and more), "Find Me In A Bar" ultimately puts a deeply human and introspective twist on the traditional Country drinking song.

To celebrate the arrival of "Find Me In A Bar," Smith is bringing fans directly into the action, calling on them to share videos capturing their craziest nights out. For a chance to appear on his Reels, fans can submit videos here. In addition, he's taking the song beyond the screen with "Nate IRL" - a series of surprise pop-ups that will find Smith showing up in bars and bringing the anything-can-happen spirit of "Find Me In A Bar" to life.

Smith's first new music since "After Midnight" (a collaboration with DIAMOND-certified superstar Tyler Hubbard), "Find Me In A Bar" leans further into the blistering honesty of his PLATINUM-certified smash hits "Whiskey On You" and "World on Fire" and landmark songs like "Fix What You Didn't Break" - his fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart, featured on his 2024 sophomore studio album California Gold.

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