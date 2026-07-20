Zac Brown Band Launches Love & Fear 2026 Tour

(JONESWORKS) Zac Brown Band officially launched their highly anticipated Love & Fear 2026 Tour, presented by Margaritaville at Sea, this weekend with back-to-back performances at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, kicking off an expansive nationwide run in support of the band's latest studio album, Love & Fear. Both nights featured special guests Fitz and The Tantrums, setting the stage for an unforgettable tour.

Zac Brown Band delivered a dynamic, career-spanning set showcasing the musicianship, versatility, and high-energy live performance that have made the group one of the most celebrated touring acts of their generation. The opening-night show featured new songs from Love & Fear, surprise covers, and fan favorites.

Building on the band's groundbreaking Love & Fear engagement at Sphere in Las Vegas, where Zac Brown Band made history as the first country band to perform at the iconic venue, the new tour carries elements of the immersive visual and sonic production from the historic run into arenas and amphitheaters across the country.

Released last year, Love & Fear is a 13-track exploration of resilience, gratitude, and connection featuring collaborations with Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg, and Marcus King. The album marks a bold creative chapter for Zac Brown Band, pairing the group's roots-driven foundation and signature musicianship with expansive storytelling and continued cross-genre evolution.

The Love & Fear 2026 Tour, presented by Margaritaville at Sea, continues across the country through November, with upcoming stops including Fenway Park in Boston on August 2, Forest Hills Stadium in New York on August 27 and 28, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 19 and 20, among many others. Select dates will feature special guests Grace Potter, Brothers Osborne, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Fitz and The Tantrums.

Friday, July 31, 2026 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - #

Sunday, August 2, 2026 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park - #

Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - #

Friday, August 14, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - #

Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion - #

Thursday, August 27, 2026 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium - *

Friday, August 28, 2026 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium - *

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann - *

Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - ^

Friday, September 11, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - ^

Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium - ^

Friday, September 18, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena - ^

Saturday, September 19, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Thursday, October 8, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center - *

Friday, October 9, 2026 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - *

Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum - *

Monday, October 19, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - *

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - *

Friday, October 23, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center - ^

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - ^

Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - ^

Friday, November 6, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - ^

Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena - *

Friday, November 20, 2026 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center - *

Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena -*

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