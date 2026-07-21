Dierks Bentley Wraps Up Successful Off The Map Tour 2026

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley wrapped his Off The Map Tour 2026 this weekend, closing out a limited summer run that packed a dozen amphitheaters with high-energy performances, world-class musicianship and unforgettable collaborations.

Joined throughout the tour by the legendary Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Kaitlin Butts, as well as up-and-comers Cole Goodwin, Owen Riegling and Mountain Grass Unit on select dates, Bentley paired his acclaimed musicianship with larger-than-life production to deliver a one-of-a-kind live experience.

Critics praised both the production and authenticity of the show, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette writing, "It was more than just music. It was a show; it was a spectacle." The Spokesman-Review hailed Bentley's performance as "one of the most fun shows of the summer season," adding, "Bentley truly puts on a show... one of the most crowd-involved musicians I've seen."

Night after night, Bentley captivated fans with career-spanning setlists featuring favorites including "Burning Man," "I Hold On," "Gone," "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)," and more, seamlessly blending his biggest hits with bluegrass-inspired collaborations and surprise moments. Among the tour's standout performances was Skaggs joining Bentley for "Only Daddy That'll Walk the Line" and "Highway 40 Blues," a collaboration that Whiskey Riff declared "never gets old." Bentley, Skaggs and Butts also teamed up for a spirited rendition of "Tulsa Time," while other stops featured spontaneous performances like Bentley and Goodwin's "What Was I Thinkin'," making every show feel unique through onstage moments with the tour's supporting artists. Fans were also treated to nightly appearances from the Hot Country Knights, who turned every venue into a singalong with crowd favorites like "Friends in Low Places" and "God Bless the USA." With another successful summer tour in the books, Bentley once again demonstrated why his live show remains one of country music's most sought-after experiences.

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