Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen Expand Still Gettin' Away With It Tour

(Sacks & Co) Ryan Bingham and acclaimed band The Texas Gentlemen will extend their "Still Gettin' Away With It Tour" into the fall, with newly confirmed stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Chicago's Riviera Theatre, Milwaukee's Eagles Ballroom, Omaha's The Steelhouse and St. Louis' The Pageant, among others.



Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, July 22 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 24 at 10:00am local time. To sign up for artist presale, visit www.ryanbingham.com/tour.

The fall tour continues a breakout year for Bingham, whose acclaimed new album with The Texas Gentlemen, They Call Us The Lucky Ones, was released this past spring to critical acclaim.

His first full-length project in over seven years, the album further cements Bingham as one of the most authentic and compelling voices in American music. Across the album's 10 tracks, Bingham reflects on the highs and lows of an artist's life on the road and his newfound sense of joy and hope, all framed by the unique genre-defying sound he and The Texas Gentlemen create together.

In celebration of the new music, Bingham recently returned to PBS' legendary Austin City Limits, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, performed songs from the new album on Turtlebox's "Box Sessions Presents: Ryan Bingham," and spoke with Anthony Mason on CBS Saturday Mornings. He will also join Zach Bryan for select stadium shows this summer.

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