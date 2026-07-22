Ben Arnold Reimagines Grateful Dead Classic 'Touch Of Grey'

(MPG) Philadelphia-based roots-rock mainstay Ben Arnold released his latest single, a rendition of the Grateful Dead's beloved classic, "Touch of Grey." Produced by Barrie Maguire and recorded at both Retro City Studios & The Gold Room, the new single showcases Arnold's love of the Grateful Dead and their influence on his artistry.

While Arnold has occasionally performed Grateful Dead songs live over the years, this marks the first time he's brought one into the studio. The recording arrives as both a tribute to one of the most influential bands in American music and Arnold's own enduring philosophy of an artist who has continued to thrive outside of the mainstream.

The idea for the recording came after Arnold partnered with Andy Logan Productions (ALP Recordings) in support of his latest album, XI, and became connected with Logan's Grateful Guitars Foundation, whose mission is to support music education initiatives nationwide as well as place handcrafted instruments in the hands of independent musicians carrying forward the tradition of American roots music. As a recipient of a Martin D-18 from the foundation, Arnold found himself reconnecting with the music that first inspired him decades ago.

"As a long time fan of the Grateful Dead's music, ever since hearing it waft down the hall from my sister's room back in the 70s, somehow, the opportunity to record one of their songs has eluded me." Arnold stated. He added, "In the last year I became involved with Andy Logan Productions through my old friend Jack Barton and they took a swing at releasing my latest full length record "XI". With their passion for all things Dead and their very unique mission with the Grateful Guitars Foundation, I felt my love of the Dead rekindled and my energy to carry on their music in my small way, re-energized."

Recorded over a snowbound weekend in Philadelphia, Arnold enlisted a remarkable cast of collaborators who share a deep appreciation for the Grateful Dead's catalog. The track features longtime drummer Matt Muir, Phil D'Agostino, Justin Mazer, Justin DiFebbo, and a special saxophone performance from Steve Berlin of Los Lobos. Together, they transform "Touch of Grey" into a warm, roots-driven rock & roll tribute that honors the original while embracing Arnold's unmistakable voice.

Rather than reinventing one of rock's most recognizable songs, Arnold approaches it with reverence, authenticity, and the lived perspective of an artist who understands the resilience at the heart of its message.

In addition to the song's release, Arnold also announced a headlining set at Philadelphia's historic annual festival, Philly Folk Festival, on its opening night, August 14th.

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