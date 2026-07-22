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Cody Alan to Host Country Cruising 2027

07-22-2026
Cody Alan to Host Country Cruising 2027

(117) Country Cruising has announced that 5x National Personality of the Year and Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee Cody Alan will be joining the cruise with his high-energy antics and warm, witty style. Cody's voice is heard weekday mornings on The Highway, reaching millions of SiriusXM listeners, and featuring interviews with today's hottest country music artists and rising stars.

Additionally, respected Texas Country music artist Bri Bagwell will join the Lonestar state's Kin Faux and Maddie Rose on the upcoming cruise. These Red Dirt singer-songwriters will bring two-step to the tropics and country charm to the ship next April.

Bagwell is an award-winning musician, known as one of Texas' most popular independent artists. With 15 No. 1 hits on Texas Country Radio, she is a breakout performer and a staple in the state's music scene. The Texas Female Artist of the Decade is known for her genuine lyrics, prominent vocals, and lively performances. She's currently on the Bri Bagwell Live Tonight tour, performing in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Previously announced 7-time GRAMMY winner Randy Travis and his More Life tour featuring lead vocalist James Dupre will be onboard performing Randy's timeless hits with his original band.

Additionally, Russell Dickerson, Craig Morgan, Drake White, Hannah Dasher, Alana Springsteen, David Nail, and many more will perform onboard the Celebrity Summit ship, traveling from Tampa, Florida, to Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, from April 11-18, 2027. For more information about Country Cruising and to book your cabin, visit www.countrycruising.com.

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