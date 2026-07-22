Ryan Bingham Guests On Americana Podcast: The 51st State

(IVPR) On this episode of Americana Podcast: The 51st State, host Robert Earl Keen welcomes acclaimed singer-songwriter, actor, and Academy Award winner, Ryan Bingham.
Before Hollywood recognition and Yellowstone fame, Bingham's life was shaped by the realities of the American West-rodeo circuits, ranch work, and years spent writing songs rooted in lived experience rather than romanticized myth.
That authenticity became the foundation of a career that began with his breakthrough album Mescalito and led to an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy for "The Weary Kind" from Crazy Heart.
Recorded at the legendary Continental Club in Austin, Texas, Bingham joins Keen to discuss his long-awaited return with They Call Us the Lucky Ones, his first studio album in seven years. Together, Keen and Bingham explore songwriting, growing up in the American West, finding an authentic creative voice, and the experiences that continue to shape Bingham's music. It's a conversation about resilience, gratitude, and why the most enduring songs are often the ones that simply tell the truth.
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