Tucker Wetmore Announces His 'Sunburn Mixtape'

(MCA) Award-winning country hitmaker Tucker Wetmore announces his six-song Sunburn Mixtape, arriving July 31 via Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records. Tailor-made for the season's hottest stretch, the collection pairs three previously released fan favorites with three brand new tracks.
The tracklist includes current Country radio single "Who Told You That," "Sunburn" and "Proving Me Right" alongside fresh tracks "Crazy To Yourself," "98%" and "YOURS." pre-save here
Earlier this month, Wetmore earned the No. 1 most-added song at Country radio with his new single "Who Told You That," landing 89 first-week stations. The milestone marks Wetmore's largest add date of his career as the single debuts at No. 54 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart.
"Who Told You That" rides a groovy, breezy country rhythm as Wetmore draws a line in the sand between reputation and reality. Light on its feet but sincere at the core, the track turns hearsay into a flirtatious promise that there is more to him than the talk around town. The single follows the laid-back "Sunburn," released in March, which The New York Times' Popcast named their Song of the Week, hailing it as his "second excellent single in a row."
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