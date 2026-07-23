Hear American Blonde's 'Delta Home'

(PR) American Blonde's new single, "Delta Home," is the title track from the Mississippi-born five-piece band's upcoming October EP. The record kicks off with a snaking slide that shouts out the Rock direction of the track and proves they are "loud and proud" of their heritage.

Produced by Grammy-nominee and Cage The Elephant founding member Lincoln Parish, the energy never wanes. "Delta Home" encapsulates the spirit of American Blonde. Drummer Tinka notes, "Every fiber of our soul and being is undeniably inspired and fueled by our collective Delta heritage. It shows the world who we are and where we come from."

There are some special guests on the record as well. To bring a sense of "home" to the track, the band invited their hometown choir and choral students from the Delta State Vocal Collective and the Delta Music Institute to sing on the record. Lead vocalist Nata recalls, "Those places mentored us and helped shape us as musicians - so to hear those voices means the world to us."

This edgier sound, which the band describes as bold, unfiltered and soulful, is exposing American Blonde to wider audiences. They will join multi-platinum Rockers Candlebox on select tour dates in October.

Tour Dates

July 24 - Gulfport, MS - WXXV-TV "Morning Show"

July 24 - Biloxi, MS - Ground Zero Blues Club

July 26 - Nashville, TN - Assembly Food Hall

July 31 - Huntsville, AL - WAAY-TV "Midday News"

July 31 - Huntsville, AL - The Open Bottle

Aug 14 - Savannah, GA - Barrelhouse South

Aug 21 - Starkville, MS - Rick's Cafe

Oct 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City - Opening for Candlebox

Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Opening for Candlebox

Oct 16 - Maryville, TN - The Shed - Opening for Candlebox

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