Hear John Prine's 'World Without Love' From New Album Featuring Unreleased Music

(OBR) Oh Boy Records - which is celebrating its 45th Anniversary in 2026 - is excited to announce the October 9th release of Found Dogs, a newly curated John Prine archival release celebrating the 30th anniversary of Prine's 1995 LP, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings.

Assembled from the original recording sessions and demos from the era, Found Dogs collects alternate takes, acoustic solo performances, and five previously unreleased Prine originals, offering listeners an intimate look at his songwriting and studio process during a pivotal time era of his career. Initially previewed in April as a limited-edition run of 2000 LPs for Record Store Day, Found Dogs will be widely available physically and digitally on October 9th, a day before what would have been Prine's 80th birthday on October 10th.

Out today, the single "World Without Love" is accompanied by a lyric video featuring never-before-seen Super 8 film footage of Prine on a family vacation in the early 1970s. An outtake from the Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings sessions, "World Without Love" is one of five previously unheard, original John Prine songs in the set.

Found Dogs Tracklist

Ain't Hurtin Nobody (Alternative Version)

All the Way With You (Acoustic Version)

Lake Marie (Demo)

Humidity Built the Snowman (Solo Acoustic Version)

Quit Hollerin At Me (Alternate Version)

Hey Ah Nothin'

World Without Love

All for the Love of A Girl (Johnny Horton Cover)

Dogs in Burlington

My God Thank You John

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