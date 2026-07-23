Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward Exhibit Opens At Country Music Hall of Fame

(CMHOF) Last night, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward, presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum.
The exhibit chronicles Chesney's path to stardom, from his early years playing in his university's bluegrass band to becoming one of the top touring acts of this century. Included with museum admission, the exhibit is now open and runs until June 2027.
The exhibit includes instruments, memorabilia, manuscripts, awards, photographs and more. "It's a lot to take in, and a lot of fun, heart, moments," Chesney said after viewing the exhibit. "Seeing it all in one place like that, it's like having your entire life, career, all the magic flying by your eyes - and man, what a trip it was. If I hadn't been there, I might not be able to believe it."
CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Kyle Young spoke of Chesney's commitment to knowing the exhibition would be able to cover all the aspects of his creative life and career before the East Tennessean took the stage. Citing the 225 exhibitions the museum has mounted, Young praised "Kenny's exceptional musical talent and insatiable creativity" when explaining Chesney's commitment to giving people his best.
More information about the exhibit and Chesney can be found here
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