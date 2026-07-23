Watch The War And Treaty's Tiny Desk Concert

(Atlantic) 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated duo The War And Treaty have unveiled a very special Tiny Desk Concert, premiering today via NPR Music. The intimate performance, recorded live at NPR Music Headquarters in Washington, DC, sees the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter traversing fan favorites from across their award-winning body of work thus far, including "Are You Ready to Love Me?," "Down to the River," "Five More Minutes," "Don't Say Goodbye," "Shouldn't Have," and "High Heels," the latter three of which are among the highlights of their acclaimed new album, The Story of Michael and Tanya, available now via Atlantic Outpost.

For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as "Duo/Group of the Year" and "Emerging Artist of the Year," as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious "Best New Artist" nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more. Michael and Tanya Trotter now take a bold step into a new chapter with their fifth studio album and Atlantic Outpost debut, The Story of Michael and Tanya. Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., the characteristically eclectic project exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with stunning collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning titans as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, Wynonna and Babyface, co-writer on latest single "You Can't Hurt Me Anymore alongside Tanya Trotter, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall and Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman.

Widely hailed for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances, The War And Treaty are celebrating The Story of Michael and Tanya with a busy tour schedule highlighted by top-billed festival appearances, a special headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium on September 13 and a major US headline run beginning this Fall. For complete details and ticket information, please visit thewarandtreaty.com. Additionally, Michael and Tanya just announced the inaugural HeartsTown Music Festival taking place on August 22 at their family ranch in Homer, Michigan. The one-day event is a celebration of music, community and connection.

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