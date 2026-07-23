Zach Top Set To Release Two New Songs

(Sacks & Co) Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Zach Top will release a special two-pack on August 21 featuring new songs "Good Girls & Cowgirls" and "Other Side Of Hurtin'" (Leo33). The release will also be available on 7-inch vinyl on September 25; pre-order here.
Top debuted "Good Girls & Cowgirls" this past weekend during his headlining set at Under The Big Sky Festival, which led Whiskey Riff to praise, "it looks like he has another big hit on his hands," while Country Chord called it "an epic performance."
The new music arrives as Top continues his extensive "Cold Beer & Country Music Tour," presented by Coors Banquet. Upcoming stops include his headline debut at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as San Diego's Pechanga Arena, San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, among many others. In addition to the headline shows, Top will join Chris Stapleton for select stadium dates this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary.
The tour adds to a landmark year for Top, who won Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for his sophomore album, Ain't In It For My Health, making him the inaugural recipient of the newly introduced category.
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